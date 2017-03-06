Share this:

Climate Change Committee Chair Says Bill On Climate Change Coming

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – House Committee Chairman on Climate Change, Hon. Sam Onuigbo has disclosed plans to introduce a bill that will regulate activities contributing to climate change in the country.

The bill will be introduced to the National Assembly this March.

The lawmaker, during Climate Change Knowledge Immersion workshop, organised by the World Bank in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment, in Abuja said the legal framework will serve as a working document for both private and public sector on climate change issues.

Onuigbo, who noted that the nation currently lack regulations on climate change said the bill will ensure there is a law on issues regarding climate change, especially mitigation, adaptation and resilient strategies for all stakeholders.

He faulted increasing herdsmen crisis on the shrinking of Lake Chad, adding that the law will contain whatever necessary to reduce climate change impacts.

Onuigbo said: “It is a law that guides you whether you are an environmental practitioner or public sector, so you know what to do. Right now, we do not have any and I know that the leadership of the national assembly are aware of this, so the law is coming.

“It is important to know that if we can address the challenges – for the herdsmen who are pushing down south, when the lake Chad and northern states were green, there were no trouble but as the climate changes, crisis started.

“So we need to come in agreement on this. It will regulate those who are practitioners in this business. In a few month, we will be done with our part and leave the rest to the senate.

“It will be introduce in the parliament in a month’s time.”

In his remark, House Committee Chairman on Environment, Hon. Obina Chidoka decried lack of cooperation from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to jointly reduce climate change impacts.

Chidoka called for more public sensitisation on the issue stressing need for collaborative supports.

“People need to know about climate change and what has been done so far. There is a gap between MDAs and climate change. Ministry of Power wants to increase coal mining while environment ministry is working to reduce greenhouse emission,” he added.

World Bank Practice Manager, Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Benoit Bosquet in his presentation described 2016 as the warmest year ever since the campaign against climate change started.

He noted that climate change could increase global poverty if not quickly addressed.

However, Bosquet called for political will, incentives for private sector as well as modern technologies to manage climate change impacts in the country.