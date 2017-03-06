Miley Cyrus Introduces Sister Noah At iHeartRadio Awards: ‘Her Voice Is Amazing’

Share this:

Miley Cyrus hyped up the crowd for her younger sister Noah Cyrus Sunday at the iHeartRadio Music Awards before Noah’s onstage performance.

“I am really excited. This next performer is, without a doubt, the coolest person I know,” Miley said while holding up a sign and wearing a shirt that reads “I love Noah Cyrus.”

“She knows who she is as an artist and I can’t wait for the whole world to get a load of her vision. She’s who I want to be when I grow up, and that’s saying a lot, ’cause she’s younger than me. Get ready, because 2017 is about to be Noah’s year,” she continued.

Noah took the stage alongside singer Labrinth to perform her debut single “Make Me Cry” from her upcoming album NC-17.

The rest of the Cyrus family, including father Billy Ray Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus, could be seen cheering from the audience.

Before the awards show, Tish had shared on Instagram a video of Miley and Noah playfully wrestling each other with the caption, “Family fist fight ! This is how we warm up before @iheartradio tomorrow!”

Source: UPI News