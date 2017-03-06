Nigeria Student Declare 3-Day For Buhari

Share this:

Nigerian Students Declare 3-day For Buhari

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian students under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students NANS on Monday , declared a three days prayers for the quick recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by NANS President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi.

He said the prayers will commence , from Wednesday February 8, 2017 even as he said this was born out of the need to join other patriotic citizens to intercede on behalf of the President, who has been on extended medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

According to him, the safe return of President is important for the country to navigate its way out of economic recession and political despair.

Obasi who urged every Nigerian student to partake in the prayers said:”We therefore enjoin every student in Nigeria’s tertiary institution to join their hearts in prayer to God to heal our President, because we believe that the prayers of 40 million Nigerian students would bring quick recovery and rejuvenation of President Buhari.

“It is our belief also that the early return of Mr. President to the country after he must have well rested would increase the tempo of the anti-corruption battle which is the cornerstone of his mandate.

“As NANS has elected to take up the challenge of whistle blowing to assist in the fight against institutional and official corruption, our hearts go out to God in prayer for the captain of the anti-corruption armada, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We expect that when the President returns, the battle against graft would get into full throttle and branch in academic institutions where the cancer has eaten deep, threatening the destiny of millions of Nigerian students.

“Christian and Muslim students are expected to round off the prayers during the Friday Jumat prayers and Sunday services nationwide.”