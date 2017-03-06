Obasanjo’s Biographer Onukaba Ojo Dies In Ghastly Motor Accident

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Reports say Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, the man who wrote ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo’s biography, is dead!

The former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State reportedly died in a ghastly motor accident on the Akure-Abuja express road on Sunday night.

He was said to be returning from the 80th Birthday Anniversary of Obasanjo when the fatal accident occurred.

“He was trying to escaped from some armed robbers on the Akure express-road when his vehicle ran into a wide ditch, somersaulting and he died instantly,” a source reportedly told SaharaReporters on the telephone.

The source further disclosed that members of his bereaved family have been contacted over the unfortunate incident. Mr. Ojo was the last Managing Director of Daily Times of Nigeria under President Obasanjo before the state run newspaper was controversially sold to private investors.