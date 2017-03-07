Exclusive: IGP Promise To Provide Air Surveilance On Abuja – Kaduna Road Mere Political Talk

Exclusive: ‎IGP Promise to Provide Air Surveillance On Abuja – Kaduna Road Mere Political Talk

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – There are strong indications that promise made by the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, Ibrahim Idris to provide air surveillance and security at the Abuja-Kaduna road may be unrealistic.

The IGP made the promise yesterday during a briefing alongside with the Information Minister, Alh. Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hadi Sirika and the Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi in Abuja.

A reliable source in the Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday discredited the claim, stressing that the Police chief might not actually mean what he said.

He faulted the IGP’s statement, adding that the Police lack necessary machinery especially the aircraft to conduct air surveillance.

The source added that it was the responsibility of the Air Force to provide air surveillance and security during the period.

His words: “It is impossible for the police to conduct air surveillance because they don’t have the air crafts to do such. Such utterance is mere political statement. It is the duty of the air force to provide such security.”

Asked if there were likely partnerships with the Airforce, he said such partnership cannot exist because it is the legal duty of the airforce.

Speaking on the airport closure, he disclosed the facility will be shut by 12 mid night, adding that the closure will affect the force as well.

The Nigerian government has set aside 8th March, 2017 to shut down the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) to fix the airport runway.

Kaduna airport is to serve as an alternative route while government has assured passengers of adequate security.