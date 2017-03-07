Int’l Women’s Day: Dramatic Fayose Sews Ankara In Ekiti, Declares Public Hols To Show Support For Women

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has put up another episode for the people of his state as he sewed clothes to celebrate Wednesday’s International Women’s Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fayose, who already declared Wednesday, March 8, a public holiday in the state, was spotted sewing his own outfit ahead of the celebration in his state.

The holiday, according to Fayose, will also enable men wishing to identify with the womenfolk, the opportunity to do so without hindrance.

He said the state government would sponsor the event to enable the women showcase their potentials and had a sense of belonging in the society.

NAN reports that no fewer than 45,000 women across various professions, trades as well as those in the public service have already enlisted to be part of the women’s special event.