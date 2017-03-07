Share this:

NAIA Shuts Down Wednesday Night – FG

***To offer free logistic service

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Following reports spreading round of government’s plan to shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja on Tuesday night, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has come out to debunk the news.

The Aviation ministry said the airport will be shut tomorrow, Wednesday night.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja, stressing that government had concluded plans to provide additional logistics to convey passengers from the Kaduna State Airport for the next six months to Abuja.

But he explained that in order to properly identify genuine passengers, only those with valid air tickets or boarding passes would be allowed on the buses or in the train.

He said the logistics will be taken care of by the federal government.

“As the federal government gets set to begin the rehabilitation of the runway of the NAIA, it has become necessary to clarify that the runway will be shut down beginning from midnight of Wednesday, March 8, 2017, and not Tuesday March 7, 2017 as being misunderstood in some quarters.

“Stakeholders in the Aviation sector and the general public are therefore to note that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja remains open for operations until the midnight of Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

“Government has also concluded all arrangements for the complimentary transportation of passengers to and from Kaduna as soon as the Abuja Airport shuts down for operations. This is in line with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to mitigate the discomfort of air passengers resulting from the closure,” Sirika said.

Sirika, who was represented by the ministry’s Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, James Odaudu informed that as part of the arrangements, there would be an initial screening of passengers and luggage at the Abuja airport.

He noted that the departure point for the buses is the NAIA, after clearing the luggages at NAIA, while screening for boarding will be done at the Kaduna airport.

He added that government would also set up contact points at the Idu and Kubwa railway stations for those opting to travel by rail to Kaduna.