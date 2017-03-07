Share this:

New Immigration Policy: Nigerian Government Warns Against “Unnecessary” Trip To US

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Nigerian government has issued a stern warning to it’s citizens to delay their travelling to the United States except it’s ‘essential’, following the new executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump on Monday, Global Village Extra can report.

President Trump, without any fanfare, signed the ‘newly improved’ scaled-back version of his controversial ban on some foreign travelers Monday. The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries, and temporarily shuts down America’s refugee program.

The Nigerian government gave the warning following what it considered a shady immigration policy of the US government.

The Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, urged Nigerians “without any compelling or essential reasons” to consider delaying their trip.

A statement issued by her office, on Monday night, she stated that, “In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to Nigeria.

“In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled.”

The presidential aide noted that, “no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities”.

She advised Nigerians to adhere to her recommendation “until there is clarity on the new immigration policy” from Washington.”

Global Village Extra Publisher Taiye Olayemi contributed to this report from Milwaukee, USA.