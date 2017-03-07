Nigeria DHQ Gets New Spokesman

Nigeria DHQ Gets New Spokesperson

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters  on Tuesday afternoon announced the appointment of a news spokesperson, Major General John Enenche for the military.

Major General John Enenche

Enenche, who was the Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters, replaced the former Acting spokesperson, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar.

The DHQ however posted Abubakar to assume the position of the Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

According to the DHQ, Enenche resumed office yesterday 6th March, 2017.

