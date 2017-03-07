Photo News: See How Ex-Vice President Greeted Ooni Of Ife During A Visit On Tuesday

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has showed just why he remains relevant in Nigeria’s politics during a recent visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

Atiku, who also has a Yoruba woman among his wives, had paid a courtesy visit to the young Yoruba monarch at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osucn state.

During the visit, the Ooni came out to receive the ex-Nigerian second man personally, and Atiku’s gestures – even though he’s already over 70 – showed just how respectful he is and how much regard he has for the traditional rulers.

Check out the photos for yourself: