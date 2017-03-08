HAPPENING NOW: Women March In Lagos To Celebrate International Women’s Day (Photos)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Hundreds of Nigerian women have converged in Lagos state to stage a walk to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

The march which was organized by Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the fo under of Women Arise group, comprises of women from different backgrounds, from all faiths and levels.

In separate chats with Global Village Extra, the women stated that they are proud to be Nigerian women although the state of the economy is not something to be proud of.

Check out exclusive pictures taken by our correspondent who was on the streets to capture the moments.