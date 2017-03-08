Nigeria To Come Out Of Recession By End Of 2017 – FGN

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigerian Government has assured that the country will come out of recession by December, 2017.

It said the yet to be passed 2017 Budget has been structured to achieve the goal.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma gave the assurance on Wednesday, while speaking to State house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council ( FEC).

He stated that the government was already working to ensure this, even as he prayed for the speedy passage of the 2017 budget.

“Yes, we are determined to get the economy out of the recession before the end of this year‎. And the 2017 budget is structured to do just that.

“So that is why we are anxious to get the budget passed so that we can begin the implementation and begin to take all the steps we need to get the economy out of recession,” he said

Udoma further disclosed that his ministry briefed the Council on the recently released National Bureau of Statistics Third Quarter GDP Report‎ and the full report on 2016.

“I also informed council of the released of the Economic recovery Growth ‎Plan which is already on the website of the ministry of budget and national planning as well as the budget office.

“With regards to the NBS report, as you are aware the fourth quarter of the economy contracted by 1.3 per cent which is ‎lower level of contraction than the previous year and which indicates that we are already turning and we are beginning to recover even though we are still in recession.

“And the overall result was better than what many people projected. The IMF report had thought the GDP for 2016 was going to be -1.8 per cent and it turned out -1.5, so that’s better than expected but we are not out of the woods.

“It is encouraging but we have to do and continue to do more to make sure that we get the economy out of the recession this year.

“So we are encouraged but we are even more energised to put in more effort in agriculture which is doing very well to do even better. To put in more efforts in solid minerals to make sure that our infrastructure is revamped because that is what ‎will stimulate our economy if we continue in this way,” he stated.