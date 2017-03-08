Share this:

Onnoghen Sworn-In As New CJN

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Justice Walter Onnoghen was on Tuesday sworn is as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

He was also decorated with the National Award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The ceremony was performed by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After taking his oath of office, the new CJN stressed the need for all to adhere to the rule of law.

His words:”On my part as the head of the judiciary, I assure you that from the past experience, the key to everything in a democratic setting is adherence to the rule of law.

“There lies the solution to our problems. Let us try to encourage the independence of the judiciary so as to ensure the rule of law.

“If everyone realizes that they are subject to the rule of law and that there are certain things that are tackled according to the rule of law and behave accordingly, it will benefit all of us.”

He further acknowledged his recommendation for the position and commended the Senate for also approving him saying :”I’m very much grateful to God and Mr. President and to the Senate for finding me worthy. I had earlier on November 10, 2016 been sworn in as the acting Chief Justice by the president. Today happens to be the final milestone and I am very much grateful to God, and Mr. President for this singular privilege and to the Senate for also screening me and finding me worthy to occupy this office.

“As I started earlier on the 10th of November, I pledge my loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as I have sworn in the Bible today, I ask for special grace of God to keep to oath of office.

“I solicit the cooperation of everybody, there are three arms of government and this three arms belong to the same government. We should explore areas of cooperation to enable us move the country forward.”

On his part, Osinbajo stressed the need for the restoration of confidence in the judiciary, noting that he assumed the position at a crucial time in the history of the nation.

According to him: “it is a time when all arms of government have suffered the loss confidence of the people of this nation and is so also with the judiciary.

“It is a time when our Lords and Justices of our courts are called upon to resuscitate that confidence that the people of this nation want to have in the institutions of government and indeed in the judiciary

“I pray that your tenure will revive and sustain that confidence.”