Still, Nigerians Groan In The Face Of Recession

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – ‎Nigerians have continued to groan under the unabating hardship caused by the dwindling economic situation in the country, which has continued to affect the ordinary Nigerians, especially the hike of food commodity prices.

The cry of dollar rate strengthening against the Naira according to experts, is a major cause of these woes, hence the question of why this is impacting on locally produced commodities.

Interestingly, as part of its efforts to ease the difficulties encountered by Nigerians, the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) recently provided interventions to interbank Foreign Exchange market, which has led to the appreciation of Naira against the Dollar.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS), Consumer Price Index January 2017 reports,the Food Index increased by 17.82 percent (year-on-year) in January, up by 0.43 percent points from rate recorded in December 2016 (17.39) percent.

It said:”During the month, all major food sub-indexes increased, with Soft Drinks recording the slowest pace of increase at 7.8 percent(year on year).

“Price movements recorded by All Items less farm produce or Core sub-index rose by 17.90 percent (yearon-year) in January, down by 0.20 percent points from rates recorded in December 2016 (18.10) percent.”

It pointed out that the Composite Food Index also rose by 17.82 percent in January 2017 adding that “the rise in the index was mainly driven by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Meat, Oil and Fats, and Fish.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Food sub-index increased by 1.29 percent in January, down by 0.04 percent points from 1.33 percent recorded in December. The average annual rate of change of the Food sub-index for the twelve-month period ending in January 2017 over the previous twelve-month average was 15.54 percent, 0.59 percent points from the average annual rate of change recorded in December(14.95 percent,”it added.

Investigations carried out by Global Village Extra GVE, revealed that prices of food items, keep increasing by the day and at times by 50 to 100 percent.

A visit to some markets in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) ,Abuja on food commodities price survey revealed how customers remain at the mercy of sellers for price reductions.

For instance,a black polythene bag, that usually sells for N10 now sells between N30 to N50, a bottle of groundnut formerly N250 now sells at N250, a tin of liquid milk which was formerly N120 now sells for N250, a bottle of oil now sells for N600 from the initial N200, a moudle of beans now sell between N300 to N350 from N150 to mention but few.

Even in the face of these hardships, dealers in food stuffs lament how they have to deal with bad debts incurred by consumers.

In a chat with a dealer in raw food stuffs, Mrs. Chioma Nwachukwu, told GVE that the increase in price of goods is taking its toll on the business as most of them are forced to sell her goods on credit to consumers especially food stuffs.

According to her, the hardship is so intense that an average family of four can no longer afford a day’s meal.

She said, most times, when customers come, seeking to buy food stuffs on credit, the customers’ loyalty and pity, often influence her decision to sell.

However, she said the recovery of these debts have not been fast as most of the debtors blame the delayed payment of their debts on the economic situation.

Her words:”see, I won’t lie to you, when I newly started this business, my shop is always stocked to the brim with bags of rice, bags of Semovita, Garri, Wheat, Saghetti, Maggi, Yam flour, name it. But my customers want to ruin the business with debts.

“It was not like this before, but since they started shouting dollar, dollar, and things started increasing, it has not been easy because you will see your customers coming to buy food stuff on credit.

“I know it’s because they don’t have money and you see most of them were loyal when they have money, they have always come to buy from you and when there’s no money, I believe one should be considerate.

“My major problem although is not buying on credit but paying up the money, so we can use to restock the shop. But when they buy, some them, you won’t see them for months, they will avoid your shop.

“When you even go and ask them, they keep giving you stories blaming it on Buhari abi government. Please what does dollar or Buhari have to do with paying your debt? If everyone should collect on credit, then what will be left for me and my family. It is really somehow.”

On why the increase in dollar rate also affects the price of locally produced commodities, Director of Programmes and Information, African Centre for Foods, Agriculture and Sustainable Development (Afri-CASD), Mr. Bolaji Akindehinde explained that although, these products are locally produced, but there are other factors that influence the prices.

In his analysis, he said for instance, the cost of maize sprung up due to increased cost of inputs such as irrigation, cost of manpower or machinery to cultivate the land, cost of fertilizers, transportation among others.

Meanwhile, the country is working seriously towards all year round harvest.

He said the cost of fertiliser has also increased due to the importation of phosphate, a major material used in producing the farm input.

These amongst other factors including exports to Chad, Sudan and northern Africa he said, are indirectly impacting on the prices of these products.

He said: “When we talk about non-dollar commodities, we mean the locally produced commodities which we think should not be affected by the appreciation or depreciation of dollar.

“But we need to consider the cost of inputs especially fertilizer and irrigation which often help farmers to boost their harvest. If we must engage in all year round farming, all these cost money, not to mention the processing.

“One of the components used to make fertilizer you see, is phosphate and it is being imported into the country, As we speak some tons of phosphates was recently imported into the country from Morocco to ease the high cost of fertillizer.

“Let me give you an instance, look at maize. As a farmer, you have a plot of land for maize plantation, let’s assume with fertiliser, you could get 200tonnes of maize and without fertiliser you will only get 50 tonnes. You will want to settle for the one with fertiliser because it will give you higher output but you need to buy fertiliser at all cost.

“Formerly, a bag of fertilizers sells between N4000 to N5000 but now it is around that N9000, so now tell me, when you buy a bag of fertiliser at that amount, including the amount you incurred for labour, harvest and transportation, you will want to get your profit by spreading the total expenditure on the harvested farm commodity.”