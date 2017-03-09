Finally! President Buhari Set To Return ‘Home’

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on Friday after an extended vacation in the United Kingdom.

The President left Nigeria on January 19, 2017, for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday night by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja.

The statement reads:”President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country tomorrow, Friday March 10, 2017.

“The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.

“President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.”

