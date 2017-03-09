‎INEC Fixes Feb 16 2019 For Presidential, NASS Elections

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated Saturday, February 16, 2019 as the date for the next presidential and national assembly elections.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of South-west, Solomon Soyebi, made the disclosure on Thursday, at a press conference in Abuja.

He also disclosed that the governorship/state assembly/federal capital territory area council elections will hold on Saturday, March 2 of the year.

According to him, as obtained in other countries in the world, Nigeria’s constitution provides for elections to hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days to the end of the incumbent’s tenure

He said:“Our democracy is maturing and the commission believes that there should be certainty with regard to the timetable for elections. For instance, in the United States, general elections always hold on the second Tuesday of November in the election year.

“In Ghana, it’s the 7th of December of the election year, while in other places like Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Costa Rica and Switzerland, the dates are also known in advance.

“In order to ensure certainty in our dates for elections, and to allow for proper planning by the commission, political parties, security agencies, candidates and all stakeholders, the commission has decided to fix the date for the national elections for the third Saturday in February of the election year, followed by state elections two weeks later.”