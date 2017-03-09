N541.8Billion Debt: Top Nigerian Banks Take Over Etisalat

N541.8 Debt: Top Nigerian Banks Takes Over Etisalat

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – There are very strong indications that three top banks in Nigeria will today take over one of the leading telecommunication firms in Nigeria, Etisalat over a huge debt to the tune of N541.8 billion.

The major banks are Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank and the Zenith Bank.

Though, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) seemed dissatisfied with the development but a reliable source in the commission confirmed the NCC had approved the takeover by the banks.

Including in the legal battle with the firm is other unnamed foreign financial institutions.

Based on reports the telecommunication regulatory agency in Nigeria was unable to foster mutual understanding between the firm and the concerned banks.

Already, an Etisalat experience centre in Lagos Island has been forfeited to the banks.

However, Etisalat blamed its inability to fulfill its obligation to the banks on the biting economic recession in the country.