‎Nigerian Army To investigate Alleged Human Right violations

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigerian Army on Wednesday, set up an eight-man special board to investigate the alleged human rights violation by some of its personnel.

This is in response to report by the Amnesty International, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), other groups and individuals which accused the personnel of extra-judicial executions, arbitrary arrest, detentions, torture and enforced disappearance of suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The board, consists of both serving and retired military officers, and headed by Maj. Gen. Ahmed Jibril (rtd).

Other members of the board are: Brig. Gen. A Dadan Garba (rtd), Brig. Gen. Abdulqadir Gumi, Brig. Gen. OL Olayinka, Col. IB Mohammed, Col. UM Wambai, and Lt. Col. CM Akaliro, who will serve as secretary of the board.

Speaking during the inauguration of the eight-member board at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai said the board become imperative due to the negative impact of the allegations on the image of the army and its demoralizing effect on personnel in theater of operation.

He said: “The success recorded in the ongoing operations against terrorism and insurgency is evident and many individuals, both Nigerians and Non-Nigerians, have acknowledged and applauded our methods as professional and heroic. But we are also aware that there are some alleged cases of misconduct and abuse by some of our personnel especially in the early days of the counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations.

“Notably, the Amnesty International reports, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), other groups and individuals have made allegations of human rights violations of arrested Boko Haram Terrorists against some of our senior officers and commanders based on which some of them are already suffering discriminations in some quarters.

“The allegations range from extra-judicial executions, arbitrary arrest, detentions, torture and enforced disappearance of suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

“These allegations are not good for civil-military relations and are capable of demoralizing Nigerian Army personnel in the performance of their constitutional roles. It is therefore expedient to find out the facts of the matter to enable relevant authorities take appropriate actions.”

Buratai said, while the board was required to investigate and establish the true situation of the allegations, it was not in its mandate to revisit allegations that had been investigated by state government or the National Human Right Commission.

Responding on behalf of other board members, Brig. Gen. Jibril (rtd) assured that the board would be thorough in its investigation.