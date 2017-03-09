President Buhari Receives Important Guest In Abuja House (Photos)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has received another important dignitary at the Abuja House in London, where he is presently recuperating from an undisclosed ailment.

The president had earlier received the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, among others.

But this recent visitor is about the only high profile non-Nigerian to visit the Nigerian leader.

In a post on his Facebook wall on Thursday evening, Buhari wrote: “Very pleased to welcome my friend the Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”

This visit will further quell rumours that the septuagenarian has passed away in the UK.