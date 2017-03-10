Again, Reps Reject Communication Ministry’s Budget

***Asks Ministry To Produce documents on 2016 budget performance

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Again, the House of Representatives members, Nigeria has rejected the 2017 budget of the Ministry of Communications presented by its Minister, Shittu Adebayo over dual versions of the Ministry’s budget.

The Committee on Telecommunications queried why the ministry presented two versions of the 2017 budget for the Ministry.

According to the Committee Chaired by Hon Saheed Akinade–Fijabi he noted that the copy of the budget presented before the committee on Thursday, was different from the copy presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He however, maintained that the Committee would only work with the original version presented by the President.

“At any rate the Committee will only work with original version presented to us by the Mr President, the same thing came to play during the last year’s budget presentation and defence,”he noted.

In reactions to this, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry ,Mr Sunny Echono admitted that the Ministry had discovered that the budget contained typographic errors especially on the pages 43 and 44 of the documents and had written to the budget office an official letter dated February this year on the development.

The Committee also frowned at claims by the Minister and the Permanent Secretary that the Ministry had submitted the relevant documents that concerned the Committee to its Secretariat and other documents to other similar Committees of the House and the Senate, saying it was wrong for the Ministry to try to discriminate against the Committees.

It said all Committees:”are at liberty to request for the submission of any document or information before it at any point in time”

To this end, it ordered the Ministry to comply with its earlier directive to submit all relevant documents pertaining to the budget performance of the 2016 to facilitate its work on the 2017 budget

The Committee had on Tuesday gave the Minister up till 10:00am on Thursday, to appear before it for budget defence or face Zero budget allocation in 2017.