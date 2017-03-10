Buhari To Write NASS On His Return

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday write the National Assembly NASS on his return.

This was disclosed by his spokesperson Femi Adesina via his twitter account @FemAdesina.

He said the letter makes his return to work, formal.

The tweet reads: “PMB will Monday transmit letter to N’ Assembly on his return to the country. That makes his return to work formal, and constitutional.”

Buhari in his address on Friday, had said: “I deliberately came back towards the weekend, so that the Vice President will continue and I will continue to rest.”