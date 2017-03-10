HOT NEWS! Buhari Still Sick, Asks Osinbajo To Keep Acting As Nigeria’s President

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Despite the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria in the early hours of Friday, March 10, it does not seem as if he can resume work just yet.

Reports credited to The Sun have it that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will keep acting as Nigeria’s president as he said he still needs time to rest and get back stronger.

Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), all heads of security agencies and the governors Kogi, Yahaya Bell and Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari‎ were on hand to receive the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari was said to have expressed his gratitude to Nigerians who prayed and called for more support as he rededicated himself to service and that although he feels much better now, he is still a little bit tired.