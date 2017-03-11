Share this:

Hurricane Electric Continues To Middle East And Africa With Major Network Buildouts

Latest expansion in Dubai, Djibouti, and Nairobi will provide additional redundancy and reliability for greater Internet connectivity in the Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, DJIBOUTI & NAIROBI, Kenya. (GVE) – Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today a significant buildout of its global IPv4 and IPv6 network throughout several regions in the Middle East and Africa.

In response to increased global traffic, Hurricane Electric is redundantly building its network into both Equinix Dubai and the Djibouti Data Center. Both sites will have connections directly to Europe and Asia, as well as within the region. Hurricane Electric will also be expanding its global Internet backbone into East Africa Data Centre in Nairobi with links both to the north and the south, to further the reach of its network into Africa. At the end of this expansion, Hurricane Electric will have a redundant ring around the African Continent.

This commitment to both the Middle East and Africa strengthens connectivity opportunities in a region poised for rapid Internet service market growth. The network buildouts in Dubai, Djibouti, and Nairobi will provide Hurricane Electric’s customers with increased throughput, reduced latency and improved reliability. Hurricane Electric will also be connecting to the Djibouti IX, the Kenya Internet Exchange and UAE-IX.

In addition to providing greater peering capacity, Hurricane Electric’s latest network buildouts will help meet the demands for the growing market while providing commercial entities and government agencies the ability to choose from additional connectivity options and tap into Hurricane Electric’s rich global network. Organizations utilizing Hurricane Electric’s network connectivity will experience improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management through its IP connectivity services, which include transit of next-generation IPv6 traffic. This network expansion and dedicated development in the Middle Eastern and African connectivity markets mark Hurricane Electric’s commitment to the continued economic development of these regions through the provision of improved IP transit.

“Hurricane Electric looks forward to bringing our fast, inexpensive Internet access into these new cities and regions and to connecting to the Internet exchanges within those cities,” said Reid Fishler, Director, Carrier Services at Hurricane Electric.

Currently, Hurricane Electric has over 17,000 BGP sessions with over 6,000 different networks via more than 155 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.