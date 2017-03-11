Investigation: Mixed Feelings Trail Buhari’s Arrival

Share this:

Mixed Feelings Trail ‎Buhari’s Arrival

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – There was mixed feeling on Friday ‎in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, following arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country from a medical trip in the UK.

Some residents, especially party loyalists and northerners were excited about his arrival.

There were jubilation in major towns in the territory. People were seen in a convoy, with songs blaring through the speakers hailing Buhari’s victory over sickness.

In Area 1, Wuse market, Area 10, Area 3, ‎the situation was not different except in Maraba where the jubilation turned awry.

The northerners in border town between Abuja and Nasarawa State protested ‎against the rumour that Buhari had died in the UK.

Shops were looted and properties destroyed in the process.

However, a survey of some Abuja residents revealed that a population was against his arrival.

The group said the president should have waited to have enough rest rather than rushing back.

They argued during his stay in the UK, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was able to turn things around such that the forex declined from about N520 to N419.

A woman who doesn’t want her name in print noted that price of frozen foods in the market reduced significantly and Nigerians had some relief until the President’s arrival.

Osinbajo was commended for signing some important bills within the short time, visited the Southern Kaduna to profer peace, visited the Niger Delta to meet South-South leaders and the Rivers.

But upon his arrival, the President commended Nigerians for their prayers and supports while he was away.

He spoke to journalists in the Villa, and eventually disclosed that the Ag. President will continue with the administration ‎of the government.