Why Osinbajo Is Performing Well – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, performed well as Acting President while he was away on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, because of the youthfulness and intellectual capacity of the Vice President.

The President, who just returned to Nigeria after spending 49 days at the United Kingdom, stated that on his part, he has age and military background, going for him.

He made these observations while receiving political leaders in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after returning to Nigeria from medical vacation on Friday.

Buhari handed over power to Osinbajo on January 19 and proceeded on a trip that was initially announced as annual leave but which later turned out to be an extended medical vacation.

Osinbajo’s capacity had seen him swear in a new Chief Justice of Nigeria, sign seven bills into law, tranverse restive Niger-Delta to appease the oil-producing communities, amongst other critical national assignments.

The Vice President’s pace of action was commended by several Nigerians, making many to suggest that he has performed better than his principal.

This prompted the President’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, to note that mischief makers are claiming that Osinbajo has been performing better than Buhari since the President started his extended medical vacation.

“There is nothing that has been done since the vice-president started acting that did not start under the president,” he said.

But in commending the work done by Osinbajo, the President said, “youth and intellect is squarely behind him (Osinbajo). Continue to do the work, Nigeria will continue whether we are here or not.”

Buhari said he has his age and experience but strongly encouraged the vice president to step up activities in critical sectors of the country.

“Age and purely military experience is behind me,” he said, adding that “and my single most important advice is for you to take education of everybody under you very seriously.”

“We must do more on education,” the President said.

Source: TODAY.ng