Jean Boulle Luxury Group’s Proprietary Natural Gem Diamond Finish Technology Exhibited At Geneva Motor Show

GENEVA, Switzerland. (GVE) – The Jean Boulle Luxury Group (“the Group”) is pleased to announce that its patent-pending luxury diamond finish technology has been used in a paint exhibited on a Rolls-Royce Ghost at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show.

The Group worked with the Bespoke division of Rolls Royce Motor Cars Limited (“RRMC”) on the development of the finish for the luxury car displayed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The result is a luxury automotive finish of unique and incomparable beauty.

The Group ethically sourced 1,000 natural gem-quality diamonds which were imported in full compliance with the Kimberley Process. The diamonds followed the Group’s proprietary process of selection, sorting, degreasing and acidization to guarantee the highest quality and brilliance before crushing the rough diamonds into millions of crystals of precise shape and size. They were also cleaned and then filtered for various specific characteristics before being delivered to RRMC.

Commenting on the launch, Pierre Bertrand Boulle, Jean Boulle Luxury CEO, said: “This is an exciting time for luxury car owners. The performance, beauty and ‘fire’ of the Jean Boulle Luxury Diamond finish has enthralled industry specialists and luxury designers. We look forward to expanding our unique proprietary product into other luxury market sectors.”

Building on the Group’s success in the luxury automotive market there are a range of applications for the diamond compound in other luxury sectors given the unique level of performance and aesthetics which this technology combines.

The Group intends to launch its aviation grade diamond coating application later this year for use on the exterior of private jets which will require over 30 million natural gem diamond crystals. Testing of the Group’s marine grade diamond coating for the superyacht sector is well advanced with projects underway in shipyards in the UK and Italy.