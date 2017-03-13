Breaking! Buhari Finally Resumes Work, Meets With Service Chiefs

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has finally resumed to work after his 51-day absence from the country, Global Village Extra has gathered.

According to The Nation, Buhari met with some top government officials in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday morning.

Few minutes after 10 a.m. the car of the Aid-de-Camp to the president, Lawal Abubakar, was driven to and packed at its normal area of the forecourt, by the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina and the Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, reportedly passed in front of the Council Chamber at about 10:30 am and moved towards the President’s residence.