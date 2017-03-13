Share this:

BREAKING: President Buhari Receives Briefing From VP Osinbajo (Photos)

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, March 13, received the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in his office.

Pictures shared by Femi Adesina, the president’s media aide showed the vice president, Professor Osinbajo, holding out a booklet while Abba Kyari, another right hand man of the president, was looking on.

This is the first time Buhari is returning to work since he returned to Nigeria after his 51-day absence from the country.

Below are the photos from the visit this afternoon.