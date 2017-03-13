I Have Resumed; Buhari Writes NASS

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari upon his arrival, has on Monday, written to the National Assembly ( NASS) to inform them of his resumption to work.

Buhari before embarking on his medical vacation, had written to the NASS for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to act in his shoes pending his return.

The Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed the development in a statement explaining that the letter was in accordance to the law.

The statement reads that:”in compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President has formally transmitted letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly.that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, March 13, 2017, after my vacation.”