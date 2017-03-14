Action President: Buhari Signs Treaty Among West African Countries (Photo)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 14, signed an instrument of ratification of the treaty on the establishment of the Abidjan-Lagos corridor among the Governments of Republic of Benin, Cote D’ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Nigeria in State House.

This much was revealed by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s media aide, who made this known on his Facebook page where he shared a picture of the president signing the treaty.

This action by the president comes as Buhari met with Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

President Buhari officially resumed work as Nigeria’s leader after his initial 51-day absence from the country on a medical vacation.