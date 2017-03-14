BBNaija Day 51: Tboss, Bisola Argue Over Breakfast

Share this:

Bisola and Tboss, housemates in the on-going Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija) reality TV series were engaged in a heated argument over breakfast during the early morning chores on Tuesday.

Tboss had asked Bisola what she was preparing for breakfast and she responded by saying she was making French toast.

In her response, Tboss said she was tired of eating French toast and continued in her prodding questions while Bisola was still preparing the breakfast.

Bisola flipped at Tboss for asking too many questions while she was cooking and this led to a heated argument.

She reiterated that she hated being micromanaged in the kitchen and being called aggressive so, she snapped.

During the face-off, the F-bombs flew back and forth from both housemates while Bisola stormed out of the house.

Bassey, the head of the house who struggled to ensure peace among the housemates, admonished Tboss and Bisola to relax the negative energy, settled and make peace with each other.

While addressing the housemates, Bassey said that the task in the house would not go on until when there was peace and harmony in the house.

“Tboss and Bisola; you guys had a little battle this morning; I like to say that for one person to be wrong, the other person was wrong first; I am not pointing fingers at anybody, but two wrongs cannot make a right.

“If the two of you can sincerely sit in your private space and reflect on the happening this morning, you will find out that somewhere, somehow you might have made wrong statement or comments.

“In the spirit of the week, we cannot be kind to people if we are not kind to ourselves and we cannot be charitable if we are not living in peace.

“I am not going to ask you to apologise openly to us; I would like you guys to walk and apologise to each other geninuely,” Bassey said.

He appealed to the housemates to be together in peace and harmony.

Similarly, one of the housemates, Efe maintained that if Tboss and Bisola would apologise to each other, there would be happiness in the house.

“If una go apologise, everybody go happy; that one go show say we don move on for the matter.

“And once there is no more quarrel that is when we can discuss more kindness, charity and other positive issues,” Efe said.

Bassey the Head of House gave Tboss the opportunity to narrate her own side of what led to the confrontation with Bisola.

She said “If am confused about something I would ask; I cleaned the bedroom, toilet and other things today without saying a word to anyone.

“All I asked Bisola was that does curry goes with honey? All she could say was yes or no, Chikinah.

“She then responded that ‘ If you don’t want to eat breakfast, don’t eat’; I was not trying to hurt or cheat her, I only asked an honest question,” Tboss said.

In her response, Bisola said she always allowed people in the Big Brother House had their ways in the kitchen because she would not want to argue on matters relating to cooking.

“Even when Uriel and Jon took over the kitchen, everyone eat the French Toast they made.

“I discovered that the bread in the house is about to get spoil so I discussed with Bally yesterday that we should made French Toast this morning.

“I was in the kitchen trying to prepare French toast when Tboss came and asked what’s for breakfast; I told her and she said she doesn’t like French toast.

“So I say na Bisola time to cook and something don dey happen; next I heard her asked can you eat honey and French Toast and I said no but with pancake yes.

“Next she said, with black pepper, I kept quiet, because I was mixing the ingredients; when I pick the curry and Maggi to add, she said with curry inside the thing again.

“That was when I flipped and said if you don’t want to breakfast, don’t eat nah,” she stressed.

According her, Tboss started saying her (Bisola’s) voice was too loud and that she, Bisola was being aggressive.

Other housemates were watching quietly while the argument, tension and exchanged of word ensued.

