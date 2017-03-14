GOtv Boxing Night 11: Fijabi Thrilled By Chance To Fight In Ibadan

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – National and West African light welterweight champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, has expressed delight over the chance to fight in Ibadan, his hometown and host city to GOtv Boxing Night 11, scheduled to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium) on 26 March.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday, Fijabi, who will be fighting Kazeem “Iberu” Ariyo, the replacement for Sadiq “Police” Machine Ahmed, said he is happy to get an opportunity to fight in the place of his birth.

Ahmed, dethroned as national champion by Fijabi in 2015, pulled out of the fight for personal reasons.

“Whether it is Sadiq Ahmed or Ariyo, I am just happy to have the chance to fight in my hometown. I am from Ibadan and I intend to make my kinsmen see the best of me. The opponent does not matter. Sadiq is scared after what I did to him. Ariyo will be scared when I finish with him because I’m really motivated by the venue of this fight,” Fijabi said.

Another Ibadan indigene on the card is Akeem Dodo, the lightweight king based in the Oyo State capital. “Dodo” Sadiku, who enjoys a cult following in Ibadan, is thrilled about the bigger platform GOtv Boxing Night 11 is offering him for his clash with Kazeem “KC Confidence” Saka. Yet another Ibadan-based boxer is Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, who will fight Taiwo “Twin Warrior” Kareem in the bantamweight division.

In the other fights, explosive Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph will take on Ghana’s Anma Doste in a West African lightweight challenge duel, while Sule “Tyson” Olagbade, national light middleweight champion, will square up to Wahab “Hammer” Adebisi. Also, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu will be in action against Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi in a lightweight challenge duel. The fight line-up is completed by the light welterweight encounter featuring Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Waliu “Oganla” Arogundade.

The best boxer on the night will win N1million cash prize and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.