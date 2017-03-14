GOtv Boxing Night 11 To Hold In Ibadan

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The 11th edition of GOtv Boxing Night will hold on 26 March, 2017, at the Indoor Sports Hall of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium), Ibadan, Oyo State.

This is the first time the event, organized by Flyklite Productions, will hold outside Lagos.

Sanctioned by the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), the event will feature seven bouts, including an international lightweight challenge contest. The announcements were made on Monday at a press conference addressed by the organisers.

Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, Bamidele Johnson, said: “The decision to hold GOtv Boxing Night 11 in Ibadan was informed by suggestions from boxing fans that there is a need for other cities to enjoy top class boxing for which the event has become famous.”

The biggest bout on the card on the night with the West African lightweight challenge duel between Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph and Ghanaian Anma Dotse.

The event will also feature two massive grudge bouts. One will see Sadiq “Police Machine” Ahmed take on Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi in the light welterweight category. Fijabi dethroned Ahmed as national champion in 2015.

The other bout will see Wahab “Hammer” Adebisi take on Sule “Tyson” Olagbade. The latter dethroned Adebisi as national light middleweight champion.

Ibadan-based lightweight king, Akeem Dodo, will take on Saka Kazeem in a challenge bout, while Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will test his mettle against Waliu “Oganla” Arogundade in a light welterweight clash.

Sadiq Adeleke will swap punches with Taiwo Kareem in a six-round national bantamweight challenge bout. In the light heavyweight category, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu will fight against Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi in an eight-round challenge contest.

The best boxer of the night wil go home with the sum of N1million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial trophy.