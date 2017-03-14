JAMB Begins Sale 2017 UTME March 20

Share this:

JAMB Begins Sale Of 2017 UTME March 20

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Nigeria is set to commence sale of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms on March 20.

This was posted on the examination board’s twitter handle @JAMBHQ on monday.

It said the form will be on sale till Wednesday 19th, April,2017.

According to the post, the UTME fee costs N5,500 which includes registration fees, reading text, syllabus and brochure.

“JAMB to begin sale of 2017 application on Monday 20th March,2017 to Wednesday 19th April,2017.

“The #UTME2017 Fee is 5,500 Naira. This includes Registration fees, Reading text and all other Document (Syllabus and Brochure).”

It stated that the:”UTME2017 Exam Starts 6th May to 20th May, 2017 (excludingMay 12, 2017 because of Candidates sitting for WAEC’s Further Maths Exam).

“Sales of Form ends on Wednesday 19th April 2017 while the Registration portal closes on Saturday 22nd April 2017.”

On Direct Entry form, it said the form will be on sale from Sunday 23rd April, 2017 adding that:”a comprehensive advert has been placed on https://t.co/6TRJLcZxzp.”