JUST IN! Buhari Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Saraki, Dogara (Photo)

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 14, received the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara at the State House.

The pair were said to have met and entered into a meeting with journalists disallowed from entering the premises.

As at the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting could not be ascertained, but feelers have it that they may have met to give the president an update of activities that went down in his absence.

This picture shared by Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s media aide, showed that the president and the pair were in a good mood.