N5bn Debts: NBC Gives 18 Days Ultimatum To Media Organizations

N5bn Debts: NBC Gives 18days Ultimatum To Media Organisations

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) –THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has given 18 days ultimatum to Nigerian broadcast organisations to pay up the over N5billion owed to it or face shut down of their stations.

This is even as it announced the revocation of licenses of 54 companies that were already issued licenses but had refused to pay their fees within the mandatory 60-day window.

The NBC Director General, Mr. Is’haq Modibbo Kawu gave the ultimatum at a press conference in Abuja.

He also said plans are ongoing to revoke over 120 licenses that were paid within the mandatory period but were unable to come on air, within the mandatory two years.

According to him, the deadline for the collection of all the outstanding sums is March 15 before its extension to March 31.

However, he noted that after the last deadline, any station that refused to meet its license fees obligations to the commission would be.

“At our stakeholders’ conference with broadcast organisations, I had informed stations of a persistent pattern of refusal to pay license fees. Stations around Nigeria owe the NBC over N5 billion.

“Even the statutory act of informing NBC, six months before expiration of licenses and signification of intention to continue as licenses is willfully ignored by stations.

“While every licensee is aware that every license issued by NBC is provisional and could be withdrawn at any point, stations carry on as if they own those licenses and can do as they pretty well please. License fees are in arrears, there is no plan by many of these stations to pay, while some even have the temerity to write NBC, the regulatory institution, that the amount they are obliged to pay is too much, consequently, they then tell us how much they are willing to pay, and even adding the time they are going to pay such sums that they have decided to pay.

“I want to affirm that after March 31, stations that refuse to meet their license fees obligations to the NBC would be closed down,” he said.