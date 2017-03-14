Nigerian Reps Clark Slumps, Dies On Duty

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria. (GVE) –The complex of the National Assembly ( NASS), Nigeria was thrown into confusion on Monday when a certain Clerk to the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production Services, Mohammed Shuaibu, slumped and died.

The deceased until his death, was said to have driven himself to NASS for a scheduled meeting of the committee.

According to reports, Shuaibu was quickly rushed to the National Assembly Clinic for medical attention, but efforts by doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive.

Confirming the incident, Director of Information and Publications at the National Assembly, Mr. Dibal Ishaku, said the real cause of his death was still unknown.

“Yes, our colleague has died. We don’t know what happened.

“The body has been taken back to Zaria”,he added.