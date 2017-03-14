Share this:

Reps To Probe Schools Collecting Fee In Foreign Currency

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The House of Representatives, Nigeria has ordered a probe into the American School in Abuja and other international schools which are allegedly collecting fee in foreign currency.

This followed a motion moved on Tuesday by Honourable Emmanuel Agboola and 14 others on the “need to investigate the exploitation of parents by the America International School, Abuja and some other international schools”. This followed a motion movedby Honourable Emmanuel Agboola and 14 others on the “need to investigate the exploitation of parents by the America International School, Abuja and some other international schools”.

Agboola pointed out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had, on April 17, 2015 issued a circular No. BSD/D1/GEN/LAB/08/03 titled “Currency Substitution and Dollarization of the Nigerian Economy” to reform the currency regulations, stressing that, in pursuant to Sections 15, 20(1) and (5) of the CBN Act, it is illegal to price or denominate the cost of any product or service in any foreign currency in Nigeria other than the Naira.

He stated that the school and other international schools have allegedly gone contrary to the CBN policy by accepting foreign currency and also disregarded the extant financial regulations

The lawmaker further explained that the schools make use of the parallel market rate to determine the amount of fees to be collected saying this “depends on the rate in the black market, and as such, parents of children in the same class end up paying different fees for their wards, depending on the day the payment was made”.

To this end, the House has mandated the committee on Basic Education and Services to conduct investigation into the allegation.

When the motion was put to vote by the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Lasun Yusuf it was supported by members.