Saraki Dogara Briefs Buhari

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –Nigeria Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Tuesday , visited the President, Muhammadu Buhari for the first time at the Presidential villa since he returned from his medical leave.

He said the President was also updated on the activities of the National Assembly ( NASS) adding that this was a normal consultation.

His words:”After being away for a while is good for us to meet and generally review things that were done in his absence. So, is normal consultation.

“I came here to discuss the issues regarding the activities in the National Assembly in his absence. The president met with us and I think we were there for over 40 minutes. I was not talking to myself.

“So, you know he was responding and we were engaging and he engaged us very well.

“We discussed issues of national interests. So, we are happy to see him back and he is back at the office and he is doing his work.”

On his part, Dogara declined comments on the President ‘s health status saying:”I didn’t come here to assess the president, like the Senate president said, you guys are always here, you know. So, it shouldn’t be me lecturing you, you know better than I do,” he said.

He maintained that the legislature in its duty, will support the administration to achieve its goals.

“I have always said this even before Mr. President that in the other climes it is always the province of the legislature to fight the executive. We fight on issues bothering on national interests but we expect to cooperate more than we fight in the interest of our people to ensure that there is progress, one government no division.

“So, it is in the realization of this that we will always extend the needed support to ensure that he succeeds so that our government will be rated as a successful one.”