UN Global Pulse And Western Digital Announce ‘Data For Climate Action’ Challenge Now Open For Entries

Challenge Enables Unprecedented Access to Data and Tools from Leading Companies to Generate New Climate Solutions

NEW YORK–(GVE)– Global Pulse, the United Nations innovation initiative on big data, and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), a global leader in data storage technologies and solutions, announced a partnership today to launch the “Data for Climate Action” challenge.

Data for Climate Action is an unprecedented open innovation challenge to harness data science and big data from the private sector to fight climate change. Data scientists, researchers, and innovators from around the world are encouraged to apply and submit their proposals at DataForClimateAction.org by 10 April 2017.

“Driving effective action on climate change requires not only climate data, but also rich information about human behavior,” said Robert Kirkpatrick, Director of UN Global Pulse. “Big data can provide dynamic feedback on how communities affect and are affected by the climate system, and enable innovation to increase sustainability and resilience. This data is primarily held by companies, like those participating in Data for Climate Action.”

With support from the Skoll Global Threats Fund, this global challenge has galvanized a diverse coalition of companies from multiple industries and countries to participate through acts of ‘data philanthropy’. The challenge will offer researchers an opportunity to gain unprecedented access to national, regional, and global datasets—anonymized and aggregated to protect privacy—and robust tools to support their research.

Companies contributing data for the challenge include:

BBVA Data & Analytics, a financial data analytics company

Crimson Hexagon, an enterprise social media analytics company

Earth Networks, a weather and lightning sensor network operator

Nielsen, a global measurement and analytics company

Orange, a global telecommunications provider

Planet, an earth-imaging satellite network operator

Plume Labs, an environmental data sciences company

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation

Waze, a free, real-time community-based traffic and navigation app

In addition, researchers may apply to receive cloud-computing support from Microsoft, and visual analytics support from Tableau.