Again, Nigeria Senate Rejects Magu As EFCC Boss

Share this:

Again, Nigerian Senate Rejects Magu As EFCC Boss

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Again, the Nigerian Senate has rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Magu was first rejected in December following report from the Department of State Services (DSS). Magu was first rejected in December following report from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The report had accused Magu of corruption ‎and “gross violation of human rights” and was also alleged to be in possession “of undeclared pieces of property.”

At his screening on Wednesday The, Magu seemed to be on top of his game until,lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, commented on the DSS report.

Magu had insisted that he would not want to comment on the DSS report to avoid friction between the EFCC and a sister agency.

However, after much pressure, he said a house was provided for him by a senior official in presidency because he stayed at a suburb of Abuja and worked late.

Magu also denied claims that the EFCC violated the human rights of those it arrested.

On the seizure of properties, he said EFCC disposes them in accordance to the law.