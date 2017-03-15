Share this:

Investigation: How EFCC Hijacked Success Story on N49 million Cash

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Investigation has shown how the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claimed success story over recovery of N49 million cash belonging to an unknown passenger at the Kaduna.

The abandoned cash, according to a source in the Federal Ministry of Aviation was discovered by officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Kaduna and reported to the EFCC.

However, EFCC claimed it got a tip and found the bag filled with cash.

The anti-graft could not also make an arrest.

As a result, there is an anxiety in the ministry as the minister; Hadi Sirika showed displeasure over the development.

According to the source, the minister was furious and demanded answers from FAAN new spokesperson, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu on why the agency did not issue a press statement before inviting the EFCC.

The source explained that upon discovery of the luggage by FAAN officials, through the scanner, the passenger was held and asked to provide details regarding the cash but later escaped.

“It is really not right for EFCC not to have given credit to FAAN which actually discovered the cash at all. Now the EFCC is claiming they got a tip. Meanwhile, it was FAAN that reported the occurrence to the anti-graft agency.”

There are reports that the EFCC found the cash on Monday night.

A reported source had stated that, “Upon careful scrutiny of the sacks, it was discovered that they contained fresh crispy naira notes of N200 denomination in 200 bundles totaling N40million and N50 denomination in 180 bundles totaling N9million.

“The bundles were all sealed, purportedly emanating from the Nigerian Security and Minting Company (MSPMC) as seen in the label on the packs. The five sacks were sighted unattended and without tags containing fresh bulk items suspected to be money from the aroma perceived from the sacks.

“The owner of the money later showed up but could not state the exact money in the sacks or present any document authenticating the genesis of the monies. However, his inability to give any concrete explanation made him become uncomfortable and he disappeared before the arrival of EFCC operatives.”