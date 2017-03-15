Kebbi Gov Distributes Fertilizer To Farmers

Share this:

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State State has launched distribution of fertilizers to farmers in Jega, Jega Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Bagudu, who officially unveiled the distribution exercise, on Wednesday, said the output would be sold to the farmers at the rate of N5,500 instead on N8,000 being sold at the open market.

He disclosed that the state was expecting about one million tones of fertilizers from the Federal Government, saying that the state has just started receiving the product.

Governor Bagudu who informed the farmers and community leaders that the distribution of the commodity was as a result of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between President Muhammadu Buhari and Morocco, recently, urged the farmers to be honest by repay their loan at expected time.

He added that the product would be made available to farmers and warned against hoarding it by the marketers.

The Governor appealed to youths, women in the state to embrace farming instead of seeking for white collar jobs that are not adequate.

The Sarki Jega, Alhaji Muhammadu Arsika Bawa, in his remarks at the ceremony, appealed to the people of the community, especially the youths, to return to farm for the benefit of the nation.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Garba Dandiga, in his welcome address, disclosed that the farmers in the area had being using local manure in their farming system, stressing that the introduction of fertilizers would boost their outputs.

Source: TODAY.ng