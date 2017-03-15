Share this:

Magu Failed Integrity Test-Nigerian Senate

****Nothing Has Changed-Magu

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian Senate on Wednesday said the non-confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as Economic Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Boss was because he failed integrity test.

To this end, it said his rejection implies that he would not be able to continue as Acting EFCC boss.

The Senate spokesperson, Abdulahi Sabi, made the disclose in Abuja on Wednesday , after plenary.

He said, there was no way someone who failed such integrity test would be confirmed by the Senate.

“The rejection of Magu by the Senate signifies that he cannot continue in acting capacity.

“We did not confirm him. He failed the integrity test”, he said.

He noted that some senators who were initially supporting his(Magu) confirmation backed out as a result of his poor performance during plenary.

Meanwhile, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says whether confirmed or not, nothing has changed.

He said the fight against corruption will continue.

Magu stated this while addressing some Civil Society Groups after his screening by the Senate.

According to him:“My priority is to fight corruption. My confirmation has not changed anything. I will work until the last day whether confirmation or no confirmation.

“The greatest violation against human right is crime against the society and the humanity. But everybody has a duty and responsibility to fight corruption. I also have a responsibility. I assure you that we will fight to finish,” he also said.

On the DSS reports, he said:“those allegations cannot stand the test of time because these allegations cannot be proven. You can’t just raise mere allegations without giving the person opportunity to answer you. There is issue of fundamental human right.

“Right of fair hearing is there. Up till this time, the DSS has not called me and I am even surprised that the same report is coming back and this time around, it is signed by somebody which I doubt the genuineness of that report.”