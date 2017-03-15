Nigeria Government Lifts Ban On Helicopter Shuttle Between Abuja, Kaduna

Share this:

Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Helicopter Shuttle Between Abuja, Kaduna

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian Government on Wednesday lifted the ban plon helicopter shuttle between Abuja and Kaduna.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Munguno had recently in a letter reminded the Aviation authorities of the restriction on helicopter flight over Abuja metropolis for security reasons.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday in Abuja, Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the NSA has agreed for helicopters to operate in the Abuja metropolis but avoid no fly zones.

He said the guidelines as to where helicopters can land will be communicated soon.

His words: “On the helicopter issue, the National Security Adviser has the constitutional responsibility vested on him by his Excellency, Mr President, to advise the President on national security matters.

“Within his wisdom, he had earlier on sent out letters banning the helicopters operation into the airport but the National Security Adviser has earlier this morning decided that helicopters will of course continue to fly to Abuja airport from wherever.

“Then, the procedure that they will use to approach the airport under landing spot will be advised accordingly before the end of today.

“Which means that helicopters can come into Abuja and out bearing in mind that within the metropolitan city of Abuja, there are no fly zones and this is very normal in every country.

“They are areas where there are no fly zones but the National Security Adviser this morning approved that helicopters should enter Abuja airport and out but the procedures in which helicopters should enter into Abuja and the spot which the helicopters will land will be advised in due course and it shall be before the end of today.”