Share this:

Revealed! Suicide Bombers Devise New Mode Of Operation

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Indications have emerged that suicide bombers may have devised new means of carrying out their evil acts, an unconfirmed source on Wednesday disclosed.

The source said, the bombers now knock at people’s doors at night and detonate their explosive devises at the door step of their targets. The source said, the bombers now knock at people’s doors at night and detonate their explosive devises at the door step of their targets.

This development was revealed on the instance of a latest bombing at Usmanti along Muna Garage axis, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, which was carried out by four female bombers.

The explosion went off in the early hours of Wednesday , killing two persons while 16 others were injured.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North-East zone, Abdulkadir Ibrahim confirmed incident, stating that the bodies have been evacuated while the injured were taken to a medical Facility.

Abdulkadir said: “Rescue and health workers had immediately moved to scene after the alert. The victims have been transported to the state specialist hospital and university teaching hospital in Maiduguri.”