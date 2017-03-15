Senate, Customs Boss In Shutdown As Hameed Ali Disregards Summon

Share this:

Senate, Customs Boss In Showdown As Hameed Ali Disregards Summon

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday , was thrown into total rage over the refusal of the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali Rtd to appear before it.

This is as regards the controversy surrounding new payment for vehicle import duty by Nigerians

The Senate had insisted that Ali must appear before it in “appropriate” uniform following his earlier claim that he was not appointed to wear uniform.

He, however failed to appear before the Senate on Wednesday to brief the lawmakers on planned action on vehicles without duty payment on reasons that he is bereaved.

In a letter he wrote to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday , he had queried the rationale behind the Senate’s decision, compelling him to appear in uniform.

He stated that he was already seeking legal advise on the issue to enable both parties to operate within the proper legal framework.

On the payment of Customs duty on vehicles, he said this is has been put on hold.

The letter reads: “RE-Invitation To Brief The Senate. May I respectfully refer to your letter, Reference no.NASS/CS/8S/R/09/29 dated 9th March,2017 and inform Your Excellency that the decision on payment of Customs duty by vehicle owners who do not have them as prescribed by law is currently being revealed.

“The goal of the review is to take a broad additional input from stakeholders and the public on all its aspects. I will welcome opportunity to avail the Senate on our findings and the way forward on improving our capabilities to plug major drainage in the nation economy without without adding to hardships and within our mandate.

“Regarding the wearing of uniform, I wish to advise that the Senate avail its self of the legal basis of its decision to compel me to wear uniform. I am similarly seeking legal advise on this issue, so that both the Senate and I will operate within the proper legal framework.

“I regret my inability to answer the Senate invitation owing to a recent bereavement .i will however make myself available whenever I am needed in future.”

The letter was read by Senate President who confirmed to his colleagues that Mr. Ali visited him Tuesday evening and made commitment to suspend the policy on duty payment.

But the Senators were not satisfied even as they insisted that he must appear.

George Sekibo, PDP-Rivers, urged the Senate to invoke the Section 89 of the Constitution which granted the legislature power to issue warrant of arrest in the event Mr. Ali fails to appear.

Efforts by the Senate Whip to amend Mr. Sekibo’s motion were rebuffed by his colleagues who shouted him down, in rage.

The motion was later seconded by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu without amendment.