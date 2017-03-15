Vice President Osinbajo Asks Senate To Approve $500 Million Euro Bond

Share this:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, March 15, asked the Senate to approve 500 million dollars Euro Bond to fund the 2016 Budget deficit.

In a letter to the upper chamber read by President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, at plenary, Osinbajo explained that the request was based on the 2016 appropriation, which provided for new borrowings.

He requested the resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of the 500 million dollars Euro Bond in the international capital market for the funding of the 2016 budget deficit.

Source: SUN News