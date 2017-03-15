Why We Introduced Mock Exam – JAMB

Share this:

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has explained why it introduced mock examination in its plan of action preparatory to the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scheduled for May 20, 2017.

The board said it was worried at the way some candidates, particularly those not conversant with computers, fail the exams, not because they were not studious enough but because they lack the basic knowledge of how the computer-based test (CBT) exam works.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the mock exam, though not compulsory, was meant to acquaint interested candidates with the new CBT exam adopted by JAMB a few years ago for the conduct of matriculation exams.

He encouraged candidates to take advantage of the window to familiarise themselves with the workings of CBT, to avoid unnecessary mistakes during the examination, which could affect their chances of securing admission.

“The board will mount a mock examination in all the accredited CBT centres, to prepare and familiarise interested candidates with the CBT environment. Interested candidates are advised to indicate their interest in the mock examination during the registration process.

Source: TODAY.ng