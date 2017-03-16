Atedo Peterside, Onari Duke, Timi Dakolo, Waje, More Attend Cobhams Asuquo’s Album Launch (See Photos

Share this:

For 16 years, Cobhams Asuquo has worked behind the scenes helping artistes achieve their album dream, but on Sunday, March 12th, Cobhams stepped into the spotlight and launched his highly-anticipated debut album at an exclusive high-profile command performance.

In tune with character, Cobhams who is known for his touch of brilliance pulled all stops to deliver a concert that left a lasting impression on the minds of the audience. With companies like Wisemen Apparel, Malta Guinness, BillionaireBet as co-sponsors of the concert, guests were feted with world-class music and a delicious menu of intercontinental and continental dishes.

The well-decorated interior of the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos was at once both a classic concert setting and a banquet for the royalty. The mood was induced with theatrical display of lights that combined seamlessly with well-distilled sound. For his technical team, Cobhams flew in US-based, lightning expert, Charles Ford who has done lights for the likes of Chris Brown, Prince, TraySongz. Sola Raji of P3Multimedia LLC Texas also came on board as the sound and technical consultant for the command performance.

Tagged the For You Album Launch Concert, the album release was witnessed by corporate and bank executives, artistes, Christian community leaders and captains of industries.

Some of the well-known personalities in attendance included Sammie Okposo, Falz, Waje, Omawumi, Toke Makinwa, Seyi Shay, Yemi Alade, Timi Dakolo, TY Mix, Paul Okoye, Kamal Ajiboye, Gloria, Elvina Ibru and Nosa. Other eminent personalities at the occasion include Atedo Peterside, the chief launcher, Dr. Tony Rapu, Adesuwa Onyenokwe and former First Lady of Cross River state, Mrs. Onari Duke.

Like an appetizer, the duo of Fome Peters and Edaniels, both talented artistes, set the tone for the evening in separate live performances. Their brief performances provided a fodder for what was to come.

Dressed in sparkling white tuxedo with black collar outlines, Cobhams was ushered on stage by compere, IK Osakioduwa amidst a rapturous ovation. He was led onto the stage by his beautiful wife, Ojuola Asuquo who stepped aside once Cobhams was seated by his piano. From that moment, it was about the music.

With lyrics displaying on the giant LED screen, Cobhams complemented with his full band and background vocalists. He opened with the first song on his album, Make Our Hearts and continued flawlessly with other tracks.

A highpoint of the concert was the ceremonial unveiling of the album which was performed by Atedo Peterside, chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and Cadbury Nigeria Plc and his wife Mrs. Dudu Peterside. After the unveiling of the album, physical copies officially went on sale along with digital platforms including iTunes, Apple TV, Music+, Spotify, Amazon, Googleplay.

In between Cobham’s performance was an interview session with popular TV show host and magazine publisher, Adesuwa Onyenkwe. While fielding questions, Cobhams explained frankly that he had to wait patiently for the right time. He said further that while the album might be classed a gospel album, it had a broad appeal to humanity in general with themes of societal transformation and love.

According to Cobhams, the For You album is a product of five years of labour and cost as much as $100,000 to produce. He went on to leave no one in doubt that a new career phase has started with broad plans for national and international road tour.

As they say that every journey begins with a step, for Cobhams, that step will begin with the first stop of the For You Album Tour on Sunday, March 28th at the Pistis Centre, Lekki after the fourth round about, Lagos.

Source: Ynaija.com